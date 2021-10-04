Meeting to be held on impacts of COVID-19 on minority children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Everything from how COVID-19 affects children and what to do if your child gets sick will be answered during a zoom meeting Tuesday called 'Impact of COVID-19 on the Black Child.'

The City of Tallahassee and Leon County are bringing information about COVID-19 directly to parents of color.

The County COVID-19 Education and Vaccination Task Force will be hosting a zoom meeting for parents to discuss the seriousness of COVID-19 in children.

Across the state children make up over 479,000 of positive COVID-19 cases, numbers released by the state health department's weekly COVID-19 report.

Dr. Jacob Shaw is a pediatrician with Bond Community Health. Dr. Shaw explains children who test positive for the virus don't always get the same symptoms as adults do.

"A lot of adults have a lot of respiratory problems and especially what we've been seeing in children there's a lot of G.I. symptoms. And by G.I. symptoms I mean Diarrhea, vomiting," said Dr. Shaw.

Shaw says those symptoms in kids could even cause dehydration.

Elaine Bryant who has been working with the Statewide COVID-19 Task Force says getting information out to minority parents has been the goal of the task force since the initiative first rolled out at the beginning of the year.

"The whole idea is to have trusted voices in trusted places. So we are reaching out to African American kids, families, parents but of course, the same things that affect African American kids would affect other children," said Dr. Bryant.

If you would like to join the zoom conference on October 5 at 5:30 p.m. click here.