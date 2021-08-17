Lowndes County Schools see 200+ COVID-positive and quarantined first week of school

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Lowndes County Schools' most recent COVID-19 report shows 175 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 226 students quarantined due to school exposure.

LCS reports 53 employees tested positive for the virus with 16 employees quarantined due to possible school exposure.

Student population in the county is 10,566, equating to 1.66 percent of the student population diagnosed with the virus, according to the school system's first report of the school year.

LCS has 1,229 employees, 4.31 percent tested positive.