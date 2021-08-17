Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Lowndes County Schools see 200+ COVID-positive and quarantined first week of school

items.[0].image.alt
Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/AP
23354 Description: Caption: Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots. High Resolution: Click here for hi-resolution image (12.06 MB) Content Providers(s): CDC/ Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin Creation Date: 2020 Photo Credit: Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin
Serious coronavirus-linked condition hit 285 US children
Posted at 1:35 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 13:35:46-04

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Lowndes County Schools' most recent COVID-19 report shows 175 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 226 students quarantined due to school exposure.

LCS reports 53 employees tested positive for the virus with 16 employees quarantined due to possible school exposure.

Student population in the county is 10,566, equating to 1.66 percent of the student population diagnosed with the virus, according to the school system's first report of the school year.

LCS has 1,229 employees, 4.31 percent tested positive.

Lowndes County Schools

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering