Leon County School children write 'thank you' letters to healthcare workers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna delivered a special message on behalf of the kids of his school district.

Thank you.

"It does not go unnoticed," said Superintendent Rocky Hanna. "At times it may seem like you're unnoticed, but you're not. We love you guys."

Superintendent Hanna says the idea wasn't his or his staff, rather the kids of Leon County that came up with the idea. From there, the opportunity to thank a health care worker was expanded to all students in the district.

"It just makes feel good to know that our children are paying attention and caring, putting politics aside and really thanking the people that are taking care of all of us," said Superintendent Hanna.

On the receiving end of the cards, Antwan Brooks, Director of Respiratory Care at CRMC. Brooks, who grabbed a few cards for him and his team says the past few months have been nothing less than heartbreaking inside the walls of the hospital.

For 18 months Brooks has experienced and heard stories of the havoc COVID-19 has brought on his community. Seeing the kids in the community care enough to write Brooks a card put his job into perspective.

"It gives you a little satisfaction," said Brooks. "The work that we're putting in, the long hours, it gives us the boost that we really need, and it warms our heart."

Those cards won't be distributed to just doctors and nurses everyone who has had a role in keeping hospitals running during the pandemic can receive one.