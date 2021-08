TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health in Leon County is adding an additional day for coronavirus vaccinations.

Effective immediately, those eligible can now receive a vaccine on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1515 Old Bainbridge Road.

The Tuesday vaccination clinic continues from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

No appointments are necessary.