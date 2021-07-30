Lawyers reviewing Leon County vaccine mandate, DeSantis rep says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Lawyers from Governor Ron DeSantis' office are reviewing the Leon County mandate that all county employees get vaccinated against the coronavirus by this fall, according to a spokesperson.

DeSantis' spokeswoman Christina Pushaw, said the measure announced Wednesday by Leon County Administrator Vince Long potentially violates employees' right to privacy.

Vincent Young, the County Administer, says that he has heard some general commotion about it, but that it's the least of their concerns. Young added that if they are sued by anyone who objects to the new mandate, their lawyer is prepared.

The governor “stands for individuals' rights to medical privacy and opposes discrimination in all its forms," said Pushaw. "The provision that any public employees who decline to show proof of vaccination will be fired is coercive and appears discriminatory on its face.”

The measure includes exemptions for people who cannot get the vaccines for health, religious and other reasons.

Pushaw also noted that all three available vaccines are still categorized under a federal "emergency use authorization," which allows the use of unapproved medical products to treat or prevent serious, life-threatening diseases.

In a memo to county employees Wednesday, Leon County said government employees have until Oct. 1 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination.