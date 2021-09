TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools have postponed Chiles' homecoming events.

School officials said due to the rate of COVID-19 in the community they've made the decision to postpone all activities and the homecoming game.

The homecoming game and pep rally have been moved to October 15, 2021. The homecoming dance will be held on October 16.

The school has planned for the dance to take place outside on campus and there is a rain alternative.