Gov. Kemp sends National Guard to assist hospitals with COVID-19

Kemp said Aug. 16 he would double state-supported hospital staff
Alyssa Pointer/AP
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at the Capitol building in Atlanta, Monday, April 27, 2020, during the coronavirus outbreak. Kemp did not say whether he would extend the shelter-in-place order that is set to expire at midnight Thursday. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Posted at 12:37 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 12:37:41-04

MARIETTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Governor Brian Kemp announced the Georgia National Guard, in coordination with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Community Health, will deploy 105 personnel to hospitals throughout the state.

Trained medical personnel will assist staff at the following hospitals:

Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick
Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville
Wellstar Kennestone, Marietta
Piedmont Henry, Stockbridge
Phoebe Putney, Albany
Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah
Navicent Health, Macon
Grady Hospital, Atlanta
Piedmont Fayette, Fayetteville
Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins

“These guardsmen will assist our frontline healthcare workers as they provide quality medical care during the current increase in cases and hospitalizations, and I greatly appreciate General Carden and his team for their willingness to answer the call again in our fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Kemp. “This Georgia National Guard mission is in addition to the 2,800 state-supported staff and 450 new beds brought online I announced last week, at a total state investment of $625 million through December of this year. I continue to urge all Georgians to talk to a medical professional about getting vaccinated.”

Kemp announced Aug. 16, 2021, that Georgia's government would more than double state-supported hospital staff, increasing from 1,300 personnel to 2,800 thru the first of December.

