Gov. Kemp says Georgia will not lockdown, impose mask mandates

'Georgians know the risks and they know these safe, effective vaccines are our greatest tool to defeat COVID-19.'
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jul 28, 2021
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday afternoon via Twitter that the state will not lock down or impose statewide mask mandates.

"As the first state in the country to reopen over a year ago, we’ve proven that Georgians know how to come together and protect themselves and their loved ones," Kemp wrote.

According to Kemp, the data clearly shows "medical miracles" in multiple vaccines that protect from the virus and save lives.

He also said nearly all the new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Georgia are among the unvaccinated.

"My family, myself, and other state leaders have all rolled up their sleeves and gotten their shot," wrote Kemp. "I encourage all Georgians who have concerns or questions to talk to a medical provider and get vaccinated as quickly as possible."

The biggest obstacle to getting more people vaccinated and the country returning to normal is the mixed messages from Washington D.C. and those with partisan agendas. In Georgia, we have been consistent.

