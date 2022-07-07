Gadsden County secures funding to open COVID shelter

Gadsden County is set to open a Covid Shelter.

To combat hurricane and other natural disasters, Gadsden County commissioner Brenda Holt requested funding for a shelter back in 2019.

Now in 2022, Gadsden County has been approved with over $4 million in federal funding.

The shelter will be a multipurpose building but will host covid patients during times of emergency.

The covid shelter will be located at the historic Dr. Williams S. Stevens High School in Quincy and is expected to house 200 to 300 people.

"It can be used for multipurpose things. Remember, you don't have emergency disasters every day. So, we're hoping to use this part where the old cafeteria stands, use it as a school or culinary arts if that's possible and also as a restaurant," Holt said.

The covid shelter is expected to be ready within the next 2 years.