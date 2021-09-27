Watch
Florida's state workers feeling COVID impacts on the job

Ted S. Warren/AP
A worker from a Servpro disaster recovery team wearing a protective suit and respirator peers out a window as he waits to exit the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash. for a break from cleaning the facility, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, near Seattle. The nursing home is at the center of the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Washington state. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 10:37 AM, Sep 27, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida’s state workers are struggling 18 months into the pandemic. COVID-19 outbreaks have closed departments and offices.

Three state prisons are closing because of the lack of corrections officers.

When colleagues fall ill, some state employees say they aren’t being told.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to keep Florida open have been felt acutely by many state workers.

Many of the state’s roughly 105,000 state employees shifted to remote work Agencies under DeSantis’ control began ordering employees back to their offices last October. Masks and social distancing were optional.

Since then, state agencies have disclosed little publicly about how their employees have fared.

