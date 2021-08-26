Florida State High School votes for mandatory masks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State High School, a public charter school under Florida State University voted Thursday in favor of mandatory masks with medical-only opt-out for all students, staff and visitors.

The Board said it is focusing on keeping students and faculty healthy and keeping the campus open.

As of Wednesday night, there were 18 COVID-positive students and 4 COVID-positive employees.

Board members said their role is to provide policy direction and it’s within the realm of the board to act on mask policies, although they anticipate appeals.

The mandate goes into effect Aug. 30, 2021.

