Florida nurse returns home after tough 3 month COVID battle

MIAMI, Fla. (WTXL) — A Miami nurse has been reunited with his family after a severe COVID battle that left him fighting for his life for three months at the very hospital where he works.

Carlos Olano was rushed to the hospital in early July.

The 64-year-old was immediately admitted into Jackson Memorial Hospital’s COVID unit and intubated for 26 days.

He was transferred to the rehab facility where he learned to walk again.

On Friday, his colleagues and caregivers lined the lobby to cheer him on as the healthy nurse left the hospital to return home.

Olano was not vaccinated and is urging others not to make the same mistake

