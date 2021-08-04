Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Florida breaks record again with 12,408 COVID-19 hospitalizations

State has surpassed previous record for hospitalizations every day since Sunday
items.[0].image.alt
WPTV
Florida restaurants face uncertain future as COVID-19 regulations remain in place
Posted at 1:54 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 13:54:52-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida rose to an all-time high with 12,408 patients, according to data the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released Wednesday.

That total represents 22.56% of total in-patient beds. These numbers are based on 232 hospitals reporting.

The previous record was set on Tuesday when 11,515 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. The record for most COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida has been broken every day since Sunday.

Last year, Florida hit its previous peak on July 23, with 10,170 hospitalizations.

Hospitals around the state report having to put emergency room visitors in beds in hallways and others document a noticeable drop in the age of patients.

Florida is not shutting down and COVID-19 "hospital admissions have slowed," Gov. Ron DeSantis emphatically declared on Tuesday, despite yet another day of record coronavirus hospitalizations in the Sunshine State.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering