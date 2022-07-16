Watch Now
Florida, Big Bend region has increase of COVID-19 infections

Report covers Friday, July 8 through Thursday, July 14
Posted at 10:53 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 22:56:02-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health released its COVID-19 weekly situation report Friday.

The report covers Friday, July 8 through Thursday, July 14.

Statewide, there is a 21.2% positivity rate and 78,245 new cases during the last seven days.

The last seven days marks the highest number of new cases during the past 10 weeks.

During the last seven days, 72,475 does of the vaccine were administered. That includes either a first dose, a competed series or an additional or booster dose.

Just like the entire state, the Big Bend region is amid an increase of COVID-19 infections.

The report notes that Leon County had a 24.2% positivity rate and 1,651 new cases.

Madison County has a 19.9% positivity rate and 99 new cases, Jefferson County is at 30.4% positivity rate and 74 new cases, Lafayette County is at 17.1% positivity rate and 18 new cases, Suwannee County is at 14.8% positivity rate and 165 new cases.

Taylor County is at 25.6% positivity rate with 66 new cases, Wakulla County is at 23% positivity rate with 110 new cases, Hamilton County had a 19.5% positivity rate with 38 new cases, Gadsden County is at 25.8% positivity rate with 240 new cases and Franklin County with a 20.5% positivity rate with 35 new cases.

