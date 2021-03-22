Federally-Supported sites to administer first-dose vaccines during weeks 4, 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Monday that the four federally-supported vaccination sites in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Miami will be able to administer 500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day March 24 – April 7. Previously, the state announced that the vaccination sites would only be able to administer second dose shots during this time.

In order to ensure all individuals who visited the site were able to receive second doses prior to the sites ceasing operations, the federally-supported sites were planning to only offer second dose shots March 24 – April 14.

After evaluating the current vaccine supply, the state determined that previously unused first doses from federal sites could be redistributed to continue administering first dose shots for March 24 – April 7.

The vaccines will only be offered at the hub sites in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Miami, and each site will offer 500 Pfizer vaccines per day to eligible populations. These sites will only offer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine April 7 – 14.

Satellite sites associated with each hub site will continue only administering second dose shots between March 24 – April 14. All satellite sites will return to their original locations over the next three weeks so all individuals who received their first dose at these sites can receive their second doses.

The Division will continue to post the satellite schedule online to reduce confusion about when the satellite sites will return to their previous locations.

For the last two weeks of operations, April 14 – 28, the state is planning to offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The federally-supported vaccination sites were designed to remain in their communities for eight weeks. The state understands how critical these vaccination sites are in increasing vaccine access to Floridians. The state is working closely with the federal government to evaluate if these sites can remain open past April 28. This operation may be extended based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, increased vaccine allocations and resource availability.

The Division continues to encourage individuals to visit state-supported vaccination sites to receive a vaccine. State-supported sites can vaccinate all eligible individuals under Governor DeSantis’ current Executive Order, including those deemed medically vulnerable. All state-supported vaccination sites and their hours of operations are available at FloridaDisaster.org/Vaccine.

