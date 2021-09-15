FDC Tallahassee inmate dies from COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A male prisoner in the Federal Detention Center (FDC) Tallahassee has died following a battle with COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said Wednesday.

According to BOP, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 42-year-old inmate Tavoris Delancy tested positive for COVID-19 at a local jail contracted by the United States Marshals Service.

BOP says on September 6, 2021, Delancy tested negative for COVID-19 and on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, was transferred to the FDC Tallahassee.

On Thursday, September 9, 2021, BOP reports that Delancy became unresponsive and responding staff initiated life-saving measures.

Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued, the report states, and Delancy was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

According to the report, Delancy had pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease.

Delancy was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Mr. Delancy had been in custody at the FDC Tallahassee since September 7, 2021. FDC Tallahassee is an administrative security facility that currently houses 158 male offenders.

The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp. Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.