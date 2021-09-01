FAMU COVID test site back at Bragg

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University COVID-19 test site is back at Bragg Memorial Stadium beginning Wednesday, September 1 until further notice.

FAMU says the new site at 2507 Wahnish Way, a field just north of the FAMU DRS campus, was adversely affected by heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

It is estimated the repairs, which include grading and adding gravel, will take about two weeks, according to FAMU Student Health Services Director Tanya Tatum.

The site is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sunday.

Staff at the site perform both rapid and PCR tests. Tests are free and no physician referral is required.

