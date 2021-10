TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University COVID-19 vaccination site, located at 659 Ardelia Court, will open at 9 a.m on Saturday, closing at noon to accommodate fans attending the 6 p.m. home game against South Carolina State University.

The site offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The COVID-19 testing site on Wahnish Way will operate normally from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.