DOH: 50% of eligible Leon County residents have received at least one vaccine dose

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — According to the Leon County health department, as of June 29, 50 percent of all eligible Leon County residents have received at least one vaccine dose.

Overall, the state of Florida is at a 57 percent vaccination rate, with just under 10 millions Floridians now fully vaccinated.

The health department also says that there are "plenty of shots available for those who still need one."

Please see the table below for a breakdown of COVID19 vaccinations by age group.

To get a vaccine, you can find out where and how by clicking here.

For any additional questions about the vaccine at this time, the State COVID-19 Call Center can be reached by calling 1-866-779-6121 or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov and is available

24 hours a day, 7 days a week.