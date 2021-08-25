Delta announces new policies for unvaccinated workers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Delta Airlines is raising health insurance premiums for unvaccinated employees by $200 a month starting Nov. 1 to cover COVID costs like potential hospitalization which the airline says has cost them $40,000 per person on average.

"In recent weeks since the rise of the B.1.617.2 variant, all Delta employees who have been hospitalized with COVID were not fully vaccinated," Delta CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo to employees.

Unvaccinated Delta employees will also have to wear masks indoors and be required to take a weekly COVID test starting Sept. 12.

Currently, 75% of Delta employees are vaccinated, according to the airline.