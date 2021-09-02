Decatur County Schools extends return to digital learning

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — Decatur County Schools was scheduled to return to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, September 7; however, virtual learning will be extended until Monday, September 13.

"We understand the challenges this creates for our families and it is our hope to return to face-to-face instruction as soon as possible," the district said in a statement.

After just ten days of being back in the classroom, Decatur County students and staff went home, teaching and learning digitally.

The Bearcat family still mourns the recent loss of principal Dr. Roy Mathews.

"I'm not at liberty to discuss medical issues from staff," Cochran says, but, "We did lose our principal, and that's been tough for us all."

Dr. Cochran says vaccination is the best tool the district has in its arsenal to get students and staff back on track.