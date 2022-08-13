COVID-19 positivity in Big Bend remains high, but trending down in latest Florida Department of Health report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health Friday released its latest COVID-19 situation report.

The report is from Aug. 5, 2022 through Aug. 11, 2022 and is data on Florida residents.

In Leon County, there are 973 new coronavirus cases with a new case positivity of 21.8%.

(8/5-8/11) Leon County has a known total of 102,596 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Our case positivity rate has decreased to 21.8% with 973 new cases. 60% of eligible people ages 6 months + have received at least one dose of vaccine. The FL Bi-Weekly Report: https://t.co/dffCRAyLq9 pic.twitter.com/5B3RQ6QXyw — DOHLeon@healthyleonFL (@healthyleonfl) August 12, 2022

Gadsden County has 178 new cases of COVID-19 with a 27.5% new case positivity, Jefferson County had 55 new cases with a 29.1% positivity rate.

Lafayette County has 27 new cases with 17.9% new case positivity, Taylor County had 37 new cases with a 19.9% new case positivity rate, Wakulla County saw 65 new cases with a 16.6% new case positivity.

Madison County had 32 new cases of the virus with a 9.8% new case positivity, Suwannee County had 139 new cases with a 14.5% new case positivity, while Hamilton County had 45 new cases with a 25% new case positivity.

During the reporting period, 135 people ages six months and above in Leon County received at least one dose of the vaccine, 30 in Gadsden County, three in Jefferson County, 12 in Madison County, 10 in Hamilton County, seven in Taylor County, four in Lafayette County, 13 in Wakulla County and 17 in Suwannee County.

Statewide during the reporting period, a total of 54,353 new cases of COVID-19 were identified with a new case positivity of 18.4% and 97 deaths.

A total of 51,980 doses were administered statewide during the reporting period.

The report reflects statewide new case positivity and COVID-19 vaccine doses administered statistics have trended downward since the week of July 8.