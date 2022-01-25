Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 booster drive is faltering in the United States

Forty percent of fully vaccinated got booster
items.[0].image.alt
Photo source: ABC27 WTXL
Covid Vaccine Booster Shot
Posted at 6:40 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 18:40:48-05

NEW YORK (AP) — The COVID-19 booster drive in the U.S. is losing steam, worrying health experts who have pleaded with Americans to get an extra shot to shore up their protection against the highly contagious omicron variant.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 40% of fully vaccinated Americans have received a booster dose.

And the average number of booster shots dispensed per day in the U.S. has plummeted from a peak of 1 million in early December to about 490,000 as of last week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.