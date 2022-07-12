Counties in South Georgia are seeing a spike in covid cases

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Ten counties across South Georgia are seeing a spike in covid cases.

From June 2 to July 6, there were 1900 new cases reported across the South Health District.

South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta not immune to that increase.

"We're up to having 20 as of about an hour ago and that's been the highest number that we've had in a while," said Brian Dawson.

Dawson is Chief Medical Officer at South Georgia Medical Center.

He said new variants of the virus could be contributing to the problem.

"This variant is beginning to spread certainly as people have been moving around during the summer time they've been visiting other cities, visiting family going to different places and the more they travel they've been getting expose," said Dawson.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the highly-contagious variant known as B-A.5 now makes up more than 50% of new cases in the U.S.

Now the virus is impacting operations at the city of Thomasville.

"We needed to temporarily close our administrative office," said Christy Owens.

Owens is the public information officer for Thomasville.

"We want to be able to effectively serve our customers in the best way possible and due to covid related staffing issues we're not able to do that," said Owens.

She said this is a temporary closure until employees can get healthy and return to work.

For now they have a drive thru option for people to pay their bills and people can also reach them over the phone.

Given the time of year, health experts told ABC 27 they're not surprised by what's happening.

"Anytime we see holidays or during the summer where people are congregating more that's very common and that's kind of been the history of covid," said Kristin Patten.

Patten is with the Georgia Department of Health's South Health District.

She said vaccinations and boosters does not guarantee that you won't contract the virus.

"Make sure that your practicing social distancing as best as possible in crowded areas, wearing a mask in those crowded areas if you can and if you feel more comfortable that way," said Patten.

Patten said the most important thing is to stay home if you're sick.

Dr. Dawson said to keep all patients safe in the hospital masks are mandatory.