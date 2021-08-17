Coronavirus hospitalizations in Florida, Tuesday, Aug. 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.
Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
Total New COVID-19 Cases: 21,669
Current Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 16,521
As of Tuesday, Aug. 17, Capital Regional Medical Center has 112 COVID-positive patients; Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 87.
HHS Statewide COVID-19 Update:
Percent of Previous Peak (7/23/20): 162%
Inpatient Bed Availability (all patients): 14.2%
Inpatient ICU Bed Availability (adults): 8.2%
Percent of Inpatients with Confirmed COVID-19 (all patients): 36.1%
ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for August 17, 2021
🚨 Total Confirmed New Cases
Saturday 8/14: 16,476
Sunday 8/15: 17,216
Monday 8/16: 21,669 pic.twitter.com/nd1LpaK0Kz
— Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) August 17, 2021