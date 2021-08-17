Coronavirus hospitalizations in Florida, Tuesday, Aug. 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Total New COVID-19 Cases: 21,669

Current Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 16,521

As of Tuesday, Aug. 17, Capital Regional Medical Center has 112 COVID-positive patients; Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 87.

HHS Statewide COVID-19 Update:

Percent of Previous Peak (7/23/20): 162%

Inpatient Bed Availability (all patients): 14.2%

Inpatient ICU Bed Availability (adults): 8.2%

Percent of Inpatients with Confirmed COVID-19 (all patients): 36.1%