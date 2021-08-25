Watch
Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Wednesday, Aug. 25

2 juveniles deaths at TMH in past month
Posted at 4:32 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 16:32:29-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Current Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 16,896

Total New COVID-19 Cases: 26,203

As of Wednesday, Aug. 25, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 134 COVID-positive patients, 4 of which are vaccinated.

TMH

Capital Regional Medical Center has 118 COVID-positive patients.

Leon County Schools reports 364 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 1,055 students were quarantined.

To date, 2,997 parents have submitted forms to opt-out students from masking.

LCS

