Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Wednesday, Aug. 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.
Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
Current Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 16,896
Total New COVID-19 Cases: 26,203
As of Wednesday, Aug. 25, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 134 COVID-positive patients, 4 of which are vaccinated.
Capital Regional Medical Center has 118 COVID-positive patients.
Leon County Schools reports 364 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 1,055 students were quarantined.
To date, 2,997 parents have submitted forms to opt-out students from masking.