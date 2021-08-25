Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Wednesday, Aug. 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Current Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 16,896

Total New COVID-19 Cases: 26,203

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for August 25, 2021 🚨 Total Confirmed New Cases:

Tuesday 8/24: 26,203 pic.twitter.com/z3sglUUsh0 — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) August 25, 2021

As of Wednesday, Aug. 25, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 134 COVID-positive patients, 4 of which are vaccinated.

Capital Regional Medical Center has 118 COVID-positive patients.

Leon County Schools reports 364 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 1,055 students were quarantined.

To date, 2,997 parents have submitted forms to opt-out students from masking.