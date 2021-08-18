Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Wednesday, Aug. 18

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Total Confirmed New Cases: 23,335

Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 16,721

As of Wednesday, Aug. 18, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 95 COVID-positive patients, 18 of which are vaccinated.