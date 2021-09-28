Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida Tuesday, Sept. 28

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Total Confirmed New Cases: 9/23/2021: 7,753

Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 6,366

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for September 27, 2021 🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 6,366 pic.twitter.com/Xp0gjiQAJk — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) September 27, 2021

As of Tuesday, Sept. 28 Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 53 COVID-positive patients, 47 of which are unvaccinated, 28 are in critical condition. Two patients are juveniles under the age of 17.

There were three COVID-19 related deaths and three new admissions as of Monday.

Capital Regional Medical Center has 45 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Leon County Schools reports 187 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 279 students were quarantined on Monday, September 27, 2021.