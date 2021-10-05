Watch
Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida Tuesday, Oct. 5

Posted at 10:38 AM, Oct 05, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Total Confirmed New Cases: 9/23/2021: 7,753

Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 4,562

7-day change in hospitalizations: - 28.3%

As of Tuesday, Oct. 5, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 36 COVID-positive patients, 33 of which are unvaccinated, 13 are in critical condition. There are two juvenile patients under the age of 17.

There were no COVID-19 related deaths and two new admissions as of Tuesday.

TMH

Capital Regional Medical Center has 27 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Leon County Schools reports 90 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 118 students were quarantined on Monday, October 4, 2021.

LCS

