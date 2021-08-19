Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Thursday, Aug. 19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Total Confirmed New Cases: 15,402

Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 16,973

As of Thursday, Aug. 19, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 118 COVID-positive patients, 18 of which are vaccinated.

Capital Regional Medical Center has 122 COVID-positive patients.