Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Monday, Sept. 6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.
Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
Current Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 13,567
As of Friday, Sept. 3, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 112 COVID-positive patients, 97 of which are unvaccinated. Two patients are juveniles, under the age of 17.
There were five COVID-19 related deaths and 11 new admissions as of Friday.
Capital Regional Medical Center has 98 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Leon County Schools reports 429 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 1,117 students were quarantined on Friday, September 3, 2021.