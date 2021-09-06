Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Monday, Sept. 6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Current Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 13,567



ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for September 5, 2021 🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 13,567 pic.twitter.com/O13sDQEwAH — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) September 5, 2021

As of Friday, Sept. 3, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 112 COVID-positive patients, 97 of which are unvaccinated. Two patients are juveniles, under the age of 17.

There were five COVID-19 related deaths and 11 new admissions as of Friday.

Capital Regional Medical Center has 98 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Leon County Schools reports 429 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 1,117 students were quarantined on Friday, September 3, 2021.