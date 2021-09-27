Watch
Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida Monday, Sept. 27

Posted at 12:48 PM, Sep 27, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Total Confirmed New Cases: 9/23/2021: 7,753

Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 7,113

As of Monday, Sept. 27, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 55 COVID-positive patients, 48 of which are unvaccinated, 28 are in critical condition. One patient is a juvenile under the age of 17.

There were no COVID-19 related deaths and six new admissions as of Monday.

TMH

Capital Regional Medical Center has 50 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Leon County Schools reports 206 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 364 students were quarantined on Friday, September 24, 2021.

LCS

