Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida Monday, Oct. 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Total Confirmed New Cases: 9/23/2021: 7,753

Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 4,562

7-day change in hospitalizations: - 28.3%

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for October 4, 2021 🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 4,562 pic.twitter.com/4LUVUS65PZ — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) October 4, 2021

As of Monday, Oct. 4, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 35 COVID-positive patients, 33 of which are unvaccinated, 11 are in critical condition. There are two juvenile patients under the age of 17.

There were no COVID-19 related deaths and two new admissions as of Monday.

Capital Regional Medical Center has 27 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Leon County Schools reports 115 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 133 students were quarantined on Sunday, October 3, 2021.