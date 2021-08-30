Watch
Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Monday, Aug. 30

WPTV
Posted at 1:02 PM, Aug 30, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Current Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 15,498 (as of Aug. 29, 2021)

Total New COVID-19 Cases: 21,189 (as of Aug. 27, 2021)

As of Monday, Aug. 30, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 130 COVID-positive patients, 112 of which are unvaccinated. Seven patients are juveniles, under the age of 17.

There were three COVID-19 related deaths and 8 new admissions on Monday.

TMH

Capital Regional Medical Center has 115 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 115, 107 patients are unvaccinated and 23 are in the ICU.

Leon County Schools reports 413 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 1,242 students were quarantined as of Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

LCS

Weekly Documented New Cases1,788 DECREASING (from 1,852 cases)
Weekly Percent of Positive Cases11.0% DECREASING (from 15.9 %)
COVID-19 patients in hospitals242 Current
COVID-19 patients in ICU30 Current
Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering