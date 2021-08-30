Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Monday, Aug. 30

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Current Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 15,498 (as of Aug. 29, 2021)

Total New COVID-19 Cases: 21,189 (as of Aug. 27, 2021)

As of Monday, Aug. 30, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 130 COVID-positive patients, 112 of which are unvaccinated. Seven patients are juveniles, under the age of 17.

There were three COVID-19 related deaths and 8 new admissions on Monday.

Capital Regional Medical Center has 115 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 115, 107 patients are unvaccinated and 23 are in the ICU.

Leon County Schools reports 413 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 1,242 students were quarantined as of Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.