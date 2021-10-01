Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida Friday, Oct. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Total Confirmed New Cases: 9/23/2021: 7,753

Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 5,483

7-day change in hospitalizations: - 27.4%

As of Friday, Oct. 1, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 39 COVID-positive patients, 36 of which are unvaccinated, 14 are in critical condition.

There were two COVID-19 related deaths and two new admissions as of Friday.

Capital Regional Medical Center has 38 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Leon County Schools reports 128 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 176 students were quarantined on Thursday, September 30, 2021.