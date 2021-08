Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Aug. 13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Friday on COVID-19 in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 15,441



Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 15,441

Total Confirmed New Cases

Thursday 8/12: 23,933

Wednesday 8/11: 24,869



Percent of Previous Peak (7/23/20): 152%

Inpatient Bed Availability: 14.4%

ICU Bed Availability (adults): 8.8%

Percent of Inpatients with Confirmed COVID-19 (all patients): 31.6%