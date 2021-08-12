Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Aug. 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Friday on COVID-19 in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

HHS Statewide COVID-19 Update:

Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 15,358

Total Confirmed New Cases: 24,753

On Tuesday August 10 the State of Florida reported 24,753 new COVID cases to the CDC, breaking its record for new infections for the third time in a week.

The state, which accounts for roughly 6.5 percent of the nation’s population, is now seeing almost 19 percent of new cases in the United States. The seven-day moving average for new cases has exploded over the last month by a factor of over 450 percent.