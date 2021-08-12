Colquitt Regional Medical Center under 'Code Triage'

COLQUITT, Ga. (WTXL) — Colquitt Regional Medical Center said Thursday it is under 'Code Triage,' meaning the hospital is over capacity and working to create additional space for patient care.

CRMC released the following statement:

Colquitt Regional is currently under a Code Triage. We are over capacity and actively working to create additional space for patient care. This will result in some patients being placed in semi-private rooms. Our 24-bed Emergency Department currently has 50 registered patients. Our 10-bed ICU is full with 5 other patients receiving critical care while awaiting admission to that unit. At this time, we are urging individuals to ONLY use the Emergency Department for EMERGENCY care.

Also, if you have loved ones in the hospital, please consider calling or Facetiming if appropriate instead of visiting them in our facility. We understand this will not work for everyone, but decreasing the visitor traffic in our hospital will help us manage our current patient volume.

Thank you for your cooperation. Please keep our staff in your prayers at this time.