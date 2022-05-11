CDR Health offering in-home monoclonal antibody treatments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — CDR Health is now offering monoclonal antibody treatments to patients who can't leave their homes.

They're offering two antibody therapies.

One treats mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms.

The other is a preventative treatment.

It's designed for patients who are immune compromised and can't get the vaccine.

Both treatments will be given in your home and include a one-hour observation period in case of an adverse reaction.

The service is free with insurance, Medicare and Medicaid.