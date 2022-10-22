Watch Now
CDC director tests positive for COVID-19

Experiencing mild symptoms
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine an update on the ongoing Federal response to COVID-19, June 16, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Biden administration is calling on many Americans to exercise renewed caution about COVID-19, emphasizing the importance of getting booster shots for those who are eligible, and saying they should consider wearing masks indoors as two new highly-transmissible variants are spreading rapidly across the country. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Posted at 12:55 PM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 12:55:01-04

(WTXL) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Saturday afternoon that its director had tested positive for COVID-19 Friday night.

The CDC said in a news release that CDC director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky was experiencing mild symptoms and is isolated at her home.

Dr. Walensky, who is up to date with her vaccines, plans to participate in her planned meetings virtually.

The CDC added that senior staff and close contacts have been informed of Walensky’s positive test and are taking appropriate action to monitor their health.

