CDC director tests positive for COVID-19

(WTXL) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Saturday afternoon that its director had tested positive for COVID-19 Friday night.

The CDC said in a news release that CDC director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky was experiencing mild symptoms and is isolated at her home.

Dr. Walensky, who is up to date with her vaccines, plans to participate in her planned meetings virtually.

The CDC added that senior staff and close contacts have been informed of Walensky’s positive test and are taking appropriate action to monitor their health.