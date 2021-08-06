Capital Regional Medical Center to stop accepting visitors into hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Starting Friday at 8 p.m., Capital Regional Medical Center will no longer allow visitors to enter the hospital.

CRMC says exclusions will be made for children, expecting moms, outpatients, patients with disabilities and patients receiving end-of-life care.

This includes CRMCs external campuses Cancer Center, Breast Center, Wellness Center, Bariatric Center, Main ER, Southwood ER, Lake Jackson ER and Gadsden ER.

CRMC says if a patient needs an item from a loved one that is unable to visit, their loved one can come to the main entrance and provide the patient’s name and room number. They are limiting these items to necessities such as phones, iPads, chargers, etc.