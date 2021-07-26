Archbold suspends visitors under the age 18 as COVID cases rise

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Archbold Medical Center announced Monday visitors under the age of 18 will no longer be permitted, effective immediately.

The hospital attributed the new rule to a surge in COVID-19 patients, releasing the following statement:

"Archbold continues to take proactive measures to protect its patients, staff, and employees as we experience a surge in COVID-19 patients across our facilities. Effective today, no visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed."

Effective Monday, July 26, 2021, the following changes to the visitor policies will be in place until further notice.

Inpatients:

Suspected or confirmed COVID-19 positive inpatients are allowed one (1) visitor per day for one (1) hour per day. The visitor will be required to wear PPE for the hour visitation and no overnight stays with the patient will be allowed

For all other inpatients, three (3) visitors per day allowed

Emergency Department:

One (1) designated visitor in waiting area and at bedside as appropriate, with two (2) allowed if the patient is a minor

Labor and Delivery:

Allowed two (2) designated support persons

Mother/Baby:

One (1) visitor at a time; limit of three (3) visitors each day. The designated support persons will NOT count as a visitor. No children under the age of 18, including siblings

The following visitation policies remain in effect at this time:

No children under the age of 18 are allowed.

Policies for visitors in inpatient areas of Brooks County Hospital , Grady General Hospital and Mitchell County Hospital will be determined at each site based on the number of COVID-19 patients at the facility.

, and will be determined at each site based on the number of COVID-19 patients at the facility. Patients at the hospital for a procedure (such as surgery, endoscopy procedure or cath lab procedure) may have one (1) visitor accompany them and wait in a waiting room during the procedure. The visitor will be issued an armband and must wear a mask at all times.

Patients at the hospital for an outpatient diagnostic procedure (radiology, lab, etc.) should enter the facility alone unless they require assistance.

Patients at the emergency department or urgent care may have one (1) designated visitor at bedside as appropriate, with two (2) allowed if the patient is a minor. No visitors will be allowed to wait in waiting areas.

Policies for visitors at long-term care facilities will be based on guidance from the Department of Public Health related to positivity rates of the county and the nursing home.

Patients with appointments at any Archbold outpatient department (ACC, Women’s Center, Wound Care, etc.) may have one (1) person accompany them and the patient and visitor must wear a mask at all times.

