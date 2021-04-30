Watch
Al Lawson Center vaccination site to resume offering J&J vaccine May 1

Posted at 4:55 PM, Apr 30, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University Al Lawson Center vaccination site will resume offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Saturday, May 1, university officials announced Friday.

The vaccine site located at 1800 Wahnish Way will continue offering first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine. Visitors to the site will now have the option of receiving the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Operated by the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the location is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Since the site opened on February 25, the staff has administered more than 8,500 doses of vaccine.

