4.4M Americans roll up sleeves for omicron-targeted boosters

Posted at 9:22 PM, Sep 22, 2022
(AP) — More than 4 million Americans have rolled up their sleeves for the new omicron-specific booster shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the count Thursday. The new shots are designed to target the most common omicron strains of the coronavirus. The U.S. has ordered 171 million doses of the new boosters for the fall.

The first hint of public demand for the new boosters comes as health experts lamented President Joe Biden's recent remark on “60 Minutes” that “the pandemic is over."

The president later clarified his comment after facing heat from health experts, who worry the message might slow prevention efforts.

