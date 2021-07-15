Watch
CNBC ranks Georgia 6th, Florida 17th in annual 'America's Top States for Business' list

Posted at 5:12 PM, Jul 15, 2021
(WTXL) — CNBC released their annual "America's Top States for Business List" for 2021 on Tuesday, with Florida and Georgia ranking in the top 20.

According to CNBC, each category is weighted based on how frequently states use them as a selling point in economic development marketing materials.

Virginia ranks at the top of the list and Alaska ranks at the bottom of this year's list.

To view the complete list, you can click here.

The last time CNBC released their rankings for the list in 2019, Georgia was still 6th and Florida was 12th in the nation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

