Governor Ron DeSantis signs Anti-Swatting and School Safety Bills into law on Wednesday

WINTER HAVEN, FL — Governor Ron DeSantis signed Florida House Bill 279, False Reporting, into law on Wednesday to increase penalties for the misuse of emergency communication systems, particularly false 911 calls that lead to public safety responses (“swatting”).

In a press release from the Governor's Office, they say swatting can have violent and even deadly consequences. It says these acts are wasteful and create dangerous situations for the public, victims, and our law enforcement officers.

At the signing today, Governor Ron DeSantis said in part:

“Swatting is a tactic of cowards who use fake reports to law enforcement to harass people who they disagree with politically. Today, Florida gets even tougher on swatting. I signed HB 279 which introduces felony charges for individuals who make false 911 reports that result in significant harm. If you try this in our state, you will face punishment.”

Below are details on HB 279:



Enhances penalties for false 911 calls that cause emergency response:

2 nd Degree Felony if the false reporting leads to death. 3 rd Degree Felony is the false reporting results in serious injury.

Requires repeat offenders to face enhanced charges.

Mandates restitution is required to repay law enforcement and compensate victims.

The release also states, the Governor signed Florida Senate Bill 1470, “School Safety,” into law. It expands upon the school guardian program to authorize childcare facilities to utilize guardians, just like our public schools and private schools.

Further details on SB 1470 below:



Requires the security agency employing a school security guard to be responsible for all training and screening-related costs for a school security guard.

Revises school access control requirements (campus access doors, classroom doors, gates, and other access points).

Requires that a person who serves as a school security guard be approved by the sheriff.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.