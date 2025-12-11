Florida AG sues Starbucks over hiring practices

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a lawsuit Wednesday, accusing Starbucks of using “DEI to implement illegal race-based policies for hiring and advancement.”

In a post on X on Dec. 10, Uthmeier announced the lawsuit and accused Starbucks of using "DEI as an excuse to hire, promote, or humiliate an employee based on race,” violating Florida’s Civil Rights Act.

In the complaint filed in the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Florida, it says Starbucks has “openly maintained racially discriminatory employment policies and practices over the past five years.”

Starbucks provided this statement on Dec. 10:

"We disagree. We are deeply committed to creating opportunity for every single one of our partners (employees). Our programs and benefits are open to everyone and lawful. Our hiring practices are inclusive, fair and competitive, and designed to ensure the strongest candidate for every job, every time."