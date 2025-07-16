DeSantis taps state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia as next Florida chief financial officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is tapping Spring Hill GOP state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia to become the next chief financial officer of Florida.

After more than three months without a permanent Chief Financial Officer, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia to fill the role — and the decision is already fueling political tension ahead of 2026.

The move, officially announced Wednesday, places one of DeSantis’ most loyal allies in a high-profile post that also oversees the state’s Fire Marshal Office. Ingoglia, a Hernando County homebuilder, former chair of the state GOP, and current legislator, is stepping in to complete the remainder of former CFO Jimmy Patronis' term.

At the announcement, DeSantis praised Ingoglia as Florida’s “most conservative” senator, highlighting his support for immigration measures like mandatory e-verify for businesses and the state’s controversial migrant relocation flights.

‘I’m Going to Call You Out’

Now in his new role, Ingoglia says he’ll focus on cutting wasteful local government spending, exploring ways to lower or eliminate property taxes, and increasing accountability for insurance companies.

“If an insurance company does not do what they’re supposed to do and are contractually obligated to do, I’m going to call them out,” Ingoglia said. “There have been bad actors, and I’m not going to sit there and allow us not to fine them.”

Primary Battle Brewing

Ingoglia’s appointment isn’t just about policy — it sets the stage for a looming Republican primary battle. He’s expected to face State Sen. Joe Gruters in 2026, who has already secured the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis defended his choice when asked why he didn’t appoint Gruters, citing the lawmakers’ voting record and past support for a recreational marijuana amendment.

“If George Washington rose from the dead and came back and tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Will you appoint Joe Gruters CFO?’ My response would be, ‘No,’” DeSantis said. “I can't do that without betraying the voters who elected me to lead the state in a conservative direction.”

Gruters’ team was quick to respond, emphasizing Trump’s support and announcing that two of the key strategists behind Trump’s 2024 campaign, Chris LaCivita and Tony Fabrizio, will join Gruters’ effort.

“The choice between a MAGA first patriot and a Never-Trumper is never really a choice,” the campaign said in a statement.

Democrats Weigh In

Democrats were also swift to criticize the appointment. House Minority Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa) questioned Ingoglia’s commitment to responsible spending, pointing to his support of the $450 million Alligator Alcatraz detention facility in the Everglades.

“It’s a $450 million price tag for tents and fences,” Driskell said. “I’m just not sure where his loyalties are going to lie.”

What’s Next

Ingoglia will serve as CFO until voters weigh in next November. Patronis, who previously held the role, stepped down earlier this year to run for — and win — a congressional seat in Florida’s 1st District.