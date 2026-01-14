DeSantis delivers final State of the State address as lawmakers return for session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida’s 2026 legislative session is underway, and it’s the governor’s last in office.

Governor Ron DeSantis opened with a victory lap, but the body language inside the chamber and the words afterward suggest the biggest story this year might be Republican infighting.

See the full report from Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders:

DeSantis delivers final State of the State address

Gov. Ron DeSantis' final State of the State was mostly a review of his accomplishments after nearly eight years in office.

“Results are what matter the most, and we, more than any other state, have delivered those big results," DeSantis said.

But it wasn’t what was said that caught as much attention as what didn’t happen.

House Speaker Danny Perez got a handshake snub as tensions between the lower chamber and executive branch remain strained, setting a chilly tone for the next 60 days.

“I did notice that obviously, by my body language, I was telling. I'm always willing to shake the governor's hand...whether the the governor wants to be petulant, and, you know, not shake the hand of a partner that's on him. It's not going to change our direction," Perez said.

The House and DeSantis have been at odds over property tax cuts and how to cut them.

Perez wants a range of options.

The governor wanta to exempt them for homesteaders.

Plus, the timing of redistricting.

DeSantis wants to address it in a special session in April.

The House is moving forward now.

Members are unclear how things will shake out, but some sound hopeful.

State Rep. Tom Fabricio (R) said, “So last year we went long…I think there were some lessons that were learned by both chambers. I am hopeful that this year we're going to see we're going to have a better result.”

The Senate President struck an even more optimistic tone, saying disagreement is the path to agreement.

“I want to remind everybody that disagreement is a natural part of the process in Tallahassee," Senate President Ben Albritton said.

For Democrats, the governor’s big speech hit a familiar note.

Senate Minority Leader Lori Berman said, “I thought that it was, it was. he was preparing his stump speech for his next election campaign.”

They said DeSantis and other Republicans kept missing their number one issue, housing affordability and property insurance reform.

The caucus is pitching an interstate risk pool that could lower costs.

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell said, “There is no excuse for the Republicans in the House, the Senate and for the governor to not move forward on affordability. They are in control. Their party is in control of the entire state government. So any failures this legislative session, it's on them.”

The House and Senate will be sitting for floor votes later this week.

The House expected to once again advance a bill lowering the buy age for long guns like rifles and shotguns from 21 to 18.

The Senate, planning to move forward its Rural Renaissance package, bolstering infrastructure and healthcare for rural communities.

What comes after is anyone’s guess.

