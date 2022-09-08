Canadian police arrest 2nd suspect in stabbing rampage

ROSTHERN, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police have arrested the second suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in Saskatchewan after a three-day manhunt that also yielded the body of his brother.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said 32-year-old Myles Sanderson was found Wednesday near the town of Rosthern. An official familiar with the matter said Sanderson’s vehicle was rammed by police and he surrendered.

The fugitive’s brother and fellow suspect, 30-year-old Damien Sanderson, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites.

Police are investigating whether Myles Sanderson killed his brother.