Canadian police arrest 2nd suspect in stabbing rampage

Robert Bumsted/AP
Police and investigators gather at the scene where a stabbing suspect was arrested in Rosthern, Saskatchewan on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Canadian police arrested Myles Sanderson, the second suspect in the stabbing deaths of multiple people in Saskatchewan, after a three-day manhunt that also yielded the body of his brother fellow suspect, Damien Sanderson. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Posted at 8:32 PM, Sep 07, 2022
ROSTHERN, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police have arrested the second suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in Saskatchewan after a three-day manhunt that also yielded the body of his brother.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said 32-year-old Myles Sanderson was found Wednesday near the town of Rosthern. An official familiar with the matter said Sanderson’s vehicle was rammed by police and he surrendered.

The fugitive’s brother and fellow suspect, 30-year-old Damien Sanderson, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites.

Police are investigating whether Myles Sanderson killed his brother.

